Electric vehicle charging hub plans on Leighton Buzzard site already approved for housing withdrawn

An electric vehicle being charged (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Proposals for an electric vehicle charging hub on the outskirts of Leighton Buzzard have been withdrawn from a site with planning approval for 27 flats.

Applicant Metalcraft Developments Limited submitted full plans to Central Bedfordshire Council to provide two electricity substations and bays for 36 vehicles on land off Billington Road, currently allocated for employment.

The project would have involved changing the use of the half-acre site, installing 18 electric vehicle charging points, with landscaping, resurfacing and other external works.

Confirmation of the withdrawal of the application was sent in a letter to development consultants ELG Planning from CBC’s assistant director development infrastructure Andrew Davie.

Referring to a change of use of land to an electric vehicle charging hub on land west of Billington Road in Leighton Buzzard, he wrote: “The application for the above proposal has been withdrawn and the local planning authority will take no further action in this respect.”

ELG Planning described the location as “an undeveloped parcel of land which has remained vacant for an extended period, despite having been designated for employment use within successive adopted (CBC) Local Plans”.

In its planning statement, the company explained: “The surrounding area is broadly commercial in character, with an industrial estate to the north and a gym to the east, as well as the nearby McDonalds drive through premises.

“The residential development was approved on the basis of no longer needing to maintain the land in employment usage and to occupy underused space.”

It was intended that the site would operate 24/7 without dedicated staff present during those hours. A team of engineers would visit on a regular basis to undertake general site maintenance and to service the chargers.

“These will be rapid charging units with costs of supply determined by the operator depending on market prices,” the company explained.

It described “a growing need for the type of facility proposed”, with the UK having committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“This area comprises a negligible proportion of the local planning authority’s overall employment land supply, and no such development proposals to provide jobs have emerged in almost 20 years.

“It’s considered there’s overriding justification for an electric vehicle charging hub in this location,” it had added.

“The local planning authority has accepted previously it isn’t necessary to maintain the long-term protection of the site for job creation by approving the previous residential development across the site.

“These proposals will contribute to an identified need for more electric vehicle charging infrastructure, meeting the sustainability, climate and transport objectives of the council.”

Grovebury Asset Management Limited had planning permission granted for the two-bedroom apartments on the same site in January 2022.