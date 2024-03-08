Energy park development on edge of Leighton Buzzard given the go ahead

The proposed layout of Astral Park, published on Central Bedfordshire Council's planning portal. Picture: David Jarvis Associates

A “fantastic” planning application combines solar and wind energy to produce power at a greenbelt site on the outskirts of Leighton Buzzard, a meeting heard.

Applicant Arnold White Group Limited submitted full plans to install an energy park development at Astral Green on land north of the A505.

The project features a wind turbine, solar panels and a battery energy storage system, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

It also provides an electric vehicle charging station, temporary construction compounds, a coffee outlet, an access road and roundabout from the A505, parking and other works.

Principal planning officer Andrew Cundy said: “The majority of the 27-acre site is in agricultural use and located in the greenbelt. There would be harm to the landscape and heritage assets.

“Given the proposed development is for renewable energy and its ability to meet electricity demand for more than 1,600 homes, planning officers consider this a special circumstance.

“The clear public benefits from this application outweigh the limited harm to the heritage assets. Other benefits include a substantial biodiversity net gain.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Victoria Harvey described it as a “fantastic application”, saying: “There’ve been objections on landscape. The area is very open and is dominated by pylons.

“Putting a wind turbine next to the pylons isn’t really that out of keeping. But having neutral grassland under the solar panels is very poor.

“This deals with everything effectively. You’ve solar beside wind. When the sun isn’t shining, you’ve got the wind and the battery. It goes straight into the overhead power lines. This is needed and is the way forward.”

Managing director of AW renewables John Fairley explained: “Astral Green is another groundbreaking project from the Arnold White Group.

“This exciting development will decarbonise electricity supply and transport by combining zero carbon electricity generation from the wind and sun with energy storage and electric vehicle charging.

“Similar to our site at Checkley Wood, electric vehicles users can be confident their cars are being charged directly by on-site renewables.

“The electricity network will be supplied by more renewable energy reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, while the energy storage site will help maintain security of supply when called upon by National Grid.”

Asked why only one wind turbine is included, Mr Fairley replied: “We can only fit one on the site, as we consider proximity to properties and ensuring the views aren’t overwhelming.

“The wind turbine has been located considering the constraints on the area, as we also need to keep a distance from the National Grid overhead cables, the various hedgerows around this land and the roads.”

Labour Arlesey and Fairfield councillor Nick Andrews said: “There are ten of these wind turbines in Langford, despite plenty of opposition to them initially.

“These are things we should be supporting as a council, as a way of us generating energy locally.”