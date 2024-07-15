Facelift for Leighton Buzzard town centre after £90k of funding from Central Beds Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leighton Buzzard will be spruced up after getting a funding boost from Central Beds Council.

It’s one of five towns to benefit from a share of £450,000 – with the town getting more then £90k from CBC’s UK Shared Prosperity and DEFRA Rural England Prosperity Funds.

The money will be used to install new benches that incorporate trees and planters along the Market Square and the High Street.

A CBC spokesman, said: "Each of the five town councils has been allocated nearly £92,000 to enable projects that will enhance local economies and community spaces. It demonstrates our recognition of the importance of high streets and town centres in creating vibrant local places with a strong sense of community identity and pride.

"An additional £29,600 of government funding has been allocated to each of the five councils to fund various community and cultural projects. Activities include establishing a film club, telling the story of the town's heritage, and delivering events to develop the daytime and evening economy."

The five towns are Biggleswade, Flitwick, Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and Houghton Regis, led by their respective town councils, each of which made their bids to the council setting out the work they felt would have the most impact.

Councillor Walsh, Chairman of the Local Partnership Group and CBC Executive for Planning and Waste, said: “I have no doubt that these imaginative projects will greatly assist the respective town councils with their plans to improve their town centres, many of which are held in high regard. It will be exciting to see the progress of the projects and I’m very much looking forward to visiting when the projects are completed.”