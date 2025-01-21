"Fait Accompli" decision to charge Central Bedfordshire residents for replacement waste bins to be debated at scrutiny meeting

File photo of wheelie bins. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A decision by Central Bedfordshire Council to charge residents around £40 to replace a damaged or lost waste bin is set to be debated at a committee meeting later this year.

Independent Stotfold councillor Kathryn Woodfine claimed on social media the decision made at executive level was introduced as a “fait accompli” and only “partially debated” at committee, with “no opportunity for councillors to vote on this”.

“Waste collection is a statutory service that the council must offer”, she posted on Facebook. “My group leader Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker is challenging this on behalf of residents.

“There’ll be an opportunity to debate this at CBC’s sustainable communities overview and scrutiny committee in six months’ time.”

If a bin is damaged or lost when emptied, residents will have to pay if they cannot prove the operator was at fault, the council confirmed.

The fee helps cover the cost of providing the bins, as well as the administration, supply and delivery, said a CBC spokesman. “The authority took the decision in November when making difficult decisions about funding essential services for the most vulnerable.

“These charges won’t apply if it can be evidenced that a bin is damaged during collection by our contractor. In those cases, it would be replaced free of charge.”

Replacement recycling bins are currently free, explained CBC’s website. “The authority reserves the right to charge for food and garden waste bins in some circumstances.”

Former CBC deputy leader councillor Whitaker became aware of the situation after a resident contacted her after a bin was stolen, with the Independent run council “seemingly wanting to charge £40” for a replacement.

“The biggest change comes to the general waste bins, which are available in three sizes, 140L, 240L or 360L,” she said on Facebook. “This bin usually has a grey lid. If you want to downsize from a standard 240L bin to a smaller 140L one, there’ll be no charge.

“But if you require a new general waste bin because yours is lost or damaged, it costs you £36.48 +VAT regardless of the size. If your bin is stolen, you have to pay.

“If you’re elderly or receive benefits, there are no concessions. It’s simply a flat charge of £40 for everyone. There’s a link on the council’s website to dispute the charge.

“The council reserves the right to charge for a replacement green waste bin, if yours happens to go missing, even though this collection is subject to a fee already.”

CBC advises residents to check with neighbours first to see whether they may have taken a bin by mistake, and recommends waiting 72 hours before reporting one missing.