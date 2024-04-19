Flood prevention measures for Leighton Buzzard designed and funded two decades ago - but not built

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flood prevention measures along part of Clipstone Brook in Leighton Buzzard were never delivered around 20 years ago, when funding was in place and the scheme designed, a meeting heard.

The plans date back to 2001, while the Environment Agency had access to finance four years later and was set to proceed in 2007, according to Conservative South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leighton Buzzard flood alleviation scheme was a proposal around the brook, he told Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive.

Flooding on field at the back of Clipstone Brook Lower School. Picture: Lowlands Rescue

“Local residents want to know why that flood protection scheme didn’t go ahead,” he explained. “Since then we’ve had plenty of housing built on that side of town.

“A serious blockage was reported by a resident in Clipstone Brook in 2021, which is still there, despite a survey in October. I’d like to know who’s responsible for removing that.

“And could residents experiencing flooding have a subsidy towards flood protection for their homes, such as flood resistance doors, which would total around £2,000 per household?” he asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Lovent Drive residents sought reassurance from the committee about a multi-agency plan around flood prevention in Clipstone Brook.

Trisha Bates raised concerns around how the drainage system into the brook will be maintained, warning: “Although there was an unprecedented amount of rain, I don’t think that’s been the only contributor.

“The drainage is all backed up. There’s a flap from our drainage system into the brook, which is held open by debris. That’s why we had such a severe incident.

“It wasn’t just the surface water. It was the sewage coming back up our drains because that sewer system was clogged up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to know how to report issues. If we’d had an effective action plan, the debris could have been moved preventing the severity of flooding in people’s gardens and garages in January.”

CBC deputy leader and Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker replied: “There was a blocked flap issue with debris, which has been resolved by the Environment Agency.

“Those (other) agencies are working incredibly hard. They devise a scheme to resolve a problem and then ask for the money to implement that work. It won’t happen overnight.

“It’s not our responsibility to provide the funding. We’ll work with you as residents to make your homes as flood proof as possible. It’s really confusing with all the different agencies and who’s responsible for what. I’ll raise this with officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A Clipstone Brook alleviation scheme was devised. Funding was applied for, although this wasn’t in place to do the whole project.

“A smaller scheme was done further up stream to ease the issue before it got to the brook area, but it never happened.”

Speaking to Andrew Selous, MP for South West Beds, she added: “I’d challenge you as the MP to go back to the Environment Agency and the government, and ask about that.”

Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny added: “On subsidies, local authorities receive monies if there are 50 properties affected.