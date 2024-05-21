Former Leighton-Linslade Town Council leader switches affiliation after being removed from position

Leighton-Linslade Town Council. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Former Leighton-Linslade Town Council leader Russ Goodchild has decided to adopt a Liberal Democrat (independent) status, after being replaced in the role.

Leighton Linslade North Central Bedfordshire councillor Nigel Carnell was elected council leader at the town council’s annual meeting.

A Liberal Democrat group statement ahead of last night’s (Monday, May 20) meeting explained: “Following an election among Liberal Democrat councillors on the local authority, councillor Carnell has been chosen as the new Lib Dem group leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He replaces CBC Leighton Linslade West councillor Goodchild in this position. Outgoing town mayor and CBC Leighton Linslade North councillor Kevin Pughe has been elected the new deputy leader of the group.”

The town’s council’s list of councillors on its website is showing councillor Goodchild as a Liberal Democrat (independent) since yesterday.

In the party’s statement, councillor Carnell said: “I’m delighted to have the support of my Liberal Democrat colleagues. We’ve made great progress together during the last year, but there’s still so much to do on behalf of local residents.

“I’d like to pay tribute to councillor Goodchild and the work he’s done, particularly in bringing forward the town council’s vision for land south of the High Street in Leighton Buzzard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope we all can continue to benefit from his expertise in the months and years to come. The town council has an ambitious programme of work.

“This includes preserving and improving our precious open spaces, encouraging the market and town centre traders to grow, and responding to the threat from CBC to sell off Duncombe Drive car park.”

Councillor Pughe opened the meeting by inviting nominations for the next council chairman, and CBC Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade North councillor David Bligh was elected town mayor for 2024/25.

Town councillor James Emm was elected deputy mayor by becoming vice-chairman of the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Bligh made a declaration of acceptance before being invested with the chains of office, according to town clerk Mark Saccoccio.

He thanked his colleagues for the honour and announced his intention to support a number of charities during his term of office, said Mr Saccoccio.

“Councillor Goodchild gave a vote of thanks to former mayor councillor Pughe, noting that he had held eight fundraising events during the past year and raised £9,000 for local charities.

“Councillor Pughe has attended many engagements within the parish and in neighbouring towns, and has supported local businesses, schools, groups and organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In response, Councillor Pughe thanked fellow councillors, town council staff and his chosen charities for their support throughout his period as mayor.

“His highlights included wreath laying at the Remembrance Sunday service, as well as the civic service to celebrate voluntary and community organisations.

“Cheques were then presented to representatives of KidsOut, Leighton-Linslade, homeless service (local community food bank) and the All Saints’ Preservation Trust, with each charity receiving £3,000.”