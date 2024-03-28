Free food waste bags to be phased out in Central Bedfordshire as charges for garden waste collection introduced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Free food waste bags are to be phased out by Central Bedfordshire Council, as the local authority explores alternative ways to manage this process.

A range of options is being offered to residents from April 1 to replace its previous service. More environmentally friendly and cost-effective choices are being given to households from this date, according to CBC.

“Instead of supplying non-compostable food waste bags, we’re suggesting alternative ways to store and manage your food waste that are better for the environment,” it said.

“This includes using old plastic bags or bread bags and other packaging. The plastic is removed when the waste is processed.

“You can use the seven-litre compostable caddy liners found in most supermarkets, or old newspapers, paper bags or packaging are also suitable because they absorb moisture well.

“But the best thing any of us can do, both for the environment and our finances, is to reduce the amount of food we throw away.

“Residents can find out more about how to save money and cut down the amount of food that ends up in the bin at the www.lovefoodhatewaste.com website.”

The council is in the process of introducing a charge to collect garden waste for the first time.

From April 1, anyone wanting the kerbside collection service to continue must subscribe by paying an extra £55 to have it removed from now until Autumn. Residents can have up to three bins at a cost of £55 per bin.

“Once subscribed, we’ll collect your garden waste fortnightly between now and December, and resume collections from late February to the end of March 2025,” added CBC.

“We won’t automatically renew your payment, so you’ll have the choice of subscribing again next year if you want to continue using the service. We’ll notify you of the charge and payment date before the start of each year.

“The charge is a response to the financial challenges faced by local councils across the UK, largely caused by inflation and an increasing demand on adult social care and children’s services.

“If you choose not to opt in, you don’t need to do anything. You’ll just stop receiving garden waste collections. You can take your garden waste to your local household waste recycling centre or compost it at home in your garden.

“Anyone subscribing online will be added to our database and sent a permit, which needs to be stuck on your garden waste bin. Our collection crews will then know which bins to collect.

“If you currently use a bag to dispose of your garden waste and you have chosen to subscribe to the service, a green bin will be issued to you.”