Frustration over lack of progress for Leighton Buzzard healthcare facility

Leighton Buzzard residents are frustrated about the lack of progress in providing a health care facility, a councillor has said.

At Monday’s Social Care, Health and Housing Overview and Scrutiny Committee (April 14), councillor Mark Versallion (Conservative, Heath and Reach) said: “In November, it was publicly requested of the council and the ICB [Integrated Care Board] NHS that we put concerted effort into the viability of additional primary care space in the east of the town – Clipstone Park.

“The council is already building a community centre and the argument is, shouldn’t we build it in a way that’s multi- purpose?

“Residents have expected, certainly since the meeting of November 25, an answer as to how those discussions are going.

“We’re not necessarily expecting a conclusion to those discussions, but how are they going?

“Then in February, three months later, it was asked again, how were those discussions going.

“And the director of primary care said in [a] webcast meeting she has reached out to CBC [Central Bedfordshire Council], but CBC are not interested in enabling that use to happen,” he said.

“We’re being kept at arms-length, and we just want to know how much progress [the council] is making with the NHS in enabling a multi-purpose use.”

Leader of the council, councillor Adam Zerny (Independent Alliance, Potton) said that was a “fair question” to ask.

“We’re having continued conversations with the ICB, there’s another meeting planned over the next couple of weeks or so,” he said.

“I think your question as to where their priorities lie in terms of the town is probably better off directed to them.

“But I can assure you that conversations that we do have with them highlight the continued wish of the local community to have facilities both in the centre and in the east of the town.

“We do recognise the very strong concerns that have been highlighted by not just local residents, but councillors and the local local group that coordinate all this sort of thing.

“We’re eager to do as much as we can, but I suspect you might find the ICB able to elaborate as to exactly where they are on that,” he said.

The executive member for assets, business and housing, councillor Steven Watkins (Independent Alliance, Biggleswade West) said the deed of variation for the building had been enacted.

“So, we’re certainly not limiting ourselves and the direction of travel is a multi-use space for health provision,” he said.

“But we need the ICB to play ball as well.”

The executive member for adult social care and health, councillor Mark Smith (Independent Alliance, Ampthill) said the council will raise this with the ICB.

“We will report back at the next meeting,” he said.