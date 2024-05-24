Full list of more than 150 road improvement schemes planned by Central Bedfordshire Council for the year ahead

File photo of a roadworks sign

More than 150 road improvement schemes are featured in Central Bedfordshire Council’s new highways annual plan.

The council has released the plan for 2024/25 – which schemes including road surfacing, pavement maintenance, draining schemes, street lighting upgrades and bridge works.

More than 50 of the schemes aim to improve road safety, including speed reductions, traffic calming measures and more disabled parking bays.

You can use our searchable table below to see which ones are planned near you.

The council says it uses a “data-led” approach to make sure the right areas are being tackled, including assessing road conditions, pavements, their repair history, types or road and the infrastructure the road supports – such as emergency services, schools, employment hubs or public transport.

Cllr Hayley Whitaker, the council’s deputy leader, said: “We made some real progress last year with the works carried out on our highways network, which has seen a reduction in pothole reports. This has also allowed us to focus on repairing more potholes this year.

“We know that the condition and maintenance of our highways is an important topic for everyone who lives or works in Central Bedfordshire, so I am delighted that we continue to prioritise roads throughout Central Bedfordshire and make further investment.”

The Highways service is responsible for keeping over 1,400 kilometres of roads safe and looking after more than 220 bridges and structures, over 23,000 streetlights, around 50,000 drainage gullies and more than 1,340km of public rights of way.

Additionally, the council says it will continue to reactive repairs for issues reported on FixMyStreet, or spotted in its inspections.