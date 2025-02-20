Future of Central Bedfordshire Council's Inspiring Music programme thrown into doubt

File photo of children playing violins.

Central Bedfordshire Council is set to consult on the future of its Inspiring Music programme after a decline in participation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Executive (Tuesday, February 18) heard that Inspiring Music operates in Ampthill, Biggleswade, and Leighton Linslade, and provides Saturday music sessions for “all ages and skill levels”.

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services, said he was “quite sad” bring the suggestion forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Independent Alliance councillor for Leighton Linslade West said: “Times have changed, and times have changed for youngsters interested in doing musical things.

“Children are not coming forward in their hundreds to participate in the music centres as they were even 15, 20 years ago.

“And the report recognises this reality and proposes consultation on a fresh approach.”

The report said membership had “significantly declined” post-pandemic, dropping from 213 in 2021-2022 to 128 in 2024-2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sue Clark (Conservative, Cranfield and Marston Moretaine) said Inspiring Music has been something Central Bedfordshire could be “extremely proud of”.

“[It] set us apart from other local authorities, and in fact, a few years ago, when the whole thing was threatened with closure, the leader had to appear on BBC Radio 4 to explain what was going on,” she said.

“And the service was saved.

“I really hope we manage to find some money down the back of the Children’s Services’ sofa on this occasion in order to not make these damaging cuts,” she added.

Councillor John Baker, the executive member for finance and highways, said he was a Grade 7 trombonist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If there are any financial blockages to this we will take a very good hard look at how we can overcome them during the consultation process,” the Independent Alliance councillor for Aspley and Woburn said.

“And see what we can do to solve those problems during the process so the John Bakers of today can pick up a trombone.”