Garden waste collections pause for winter - how to get rid of your green bin if you no longer want it
Green bin collections will restart from Monday, 24 February 2025, but if you don’t plan to sign up for next year’s subscription you have until January 10 to ask Central Beds Council to remove your bin.
Bins will be collected in two phases between January 6 and 31.
If bin removal requests are received by January 5, bins will be removed by January 17.
Residents who request bin removal between January 5 and 10 January will have their bin removed within 10 working days.
Cllr Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, said: “In the new year, the council will begin taking subscriptions for garden waste collections which will restart in the spring. We anticipate this will continue to be a very popular service. However, we also understand some people who do not intend to sign up would like an easy way to return the green garden waste bins.”
She added: “I would also encourage people to consider home composting if they have not already done so. For more information, please visit the council’s website at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/homecomposting.”
Visit the council website and complete the online form to request the removal of your garden waste bin.
