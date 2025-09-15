Have your say on roads and transport in Central Bedfordshire - including how the council tackles potholes

Stock images of potholes (Pic: John Devlin)

What do you think of Central Bedfordshire’s roads and transport?

That’s the big question from Central Bedfordshire Council as it opens a series of online surveys for residents to share their views on everything from congestion to public transport and accessibility.

And yes, it also includes that all-important question on highway maintenance for people concerned about the dreaded potholes.

The themes of the online surveys are:

And there’s also one for business users to share their views on highways.

The surveys cover topics like pavements and street lighting, how easy it is to get to school or work, traffic pollution and EV charging provision

And of course, the council also wants to know what you think of the speed and quality of repair to damaged pavements and road surfaces – with specific questions about potholes and even gritting.

A council statement said: “There are real benefits to conducting a public survey like this; residents can help inform our teams where they should be making changes across Central Bedfordshire. The feedback allows the council to identify key areas that need attention, such as road conditions, safety features, and infrastructure quality, enabling targeted investment where it is most needed. By benchmarking against other councils, the council can assess how well it is performing and prioritise improvements based on residents' feedback.”

The online surveys will be open until February 28 – with the results expected in spring 2026.