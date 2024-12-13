Have your say over Central Bedfordshire land that could be redeveloped

Central Bedfordshire Council

Central Bedfordshire Council is asking landowners and others to put forward their suggestions for places that could help meet future demand for homes and jobs – as well as other uses such as green spaces, or education and facilities.

It has already put out a call for previously developed ‘brownfield land’. But while this has identified some potential sites, it’s not enough.

Once submitted, each site will be reviewed for its suitability, availability and achievability against a set of criteria and subject to public consultation as part of the statutory plan-making process before any decisions are made.

Cllr Adam Zerny, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We want our residents to shape the future of our area. As part of recent engagement, around 3,000 people shared their views on what makes a great place to live and what the future of Central Bedfordshire should look like as we start work on a new Local Plan – the blueprint for growth in the area.

"We recognise the need to provide new homes and jobs for the next generation, so younger people have the chance to buy their first homes near family and friends, and for people downsizing to stay close to their roots. We will also need the infrastructure and facilities to support that growth.

“Developing a Local Plan is a long process, and there will be many opportunities for people to have their say as the plan develops. But one way everyone can make a real difference now is suggesting local sites that could be considered for future development.”

Visit the website to submit a site for consideration. The deadline is Monday, January 20.