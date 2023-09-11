Leighton Buzzard town centre

High Street pedestrianisation in Leighton Buzzard on Tuesdays and Saturdays is set to continue, but the hours of operation could be restricted in future.

The subject has been hotly disputed locally with the Leighton-Linslade Living Street Group behind a petition to have the High Street permanently pedestrianised.

Businesses have warned removing access for vehicles would discourage people from visiting the town centre.

The experimental traffic regulation order (ETRO) applied to the area has been reviewed by Central Bedfordshire Council and is set to expire on September 29.

“A 2004 variation to a 2001 traffic order prohibited driving on the High Street between 6am and 6pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays, according to a report to a CBC traffic management meeting.

“This was except for vehicles used by market traders, vehicles requiring access to the central section of Market Square, taxis, vehicles needing access to off street premises and buses,” said the report.

“After a previous ETRO was introduced in 2020 because of the pandemic, a new ETRO was made on March 18, 2022 which prohibited all vehicles from using the High Street on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“If this ETRO isn’t made permanent, we revert to the 2001 order with its 2004 variation,” added the report.

“This would once again allow buses and the other exempt vehicles through the High Street on market days and reverting to the old timings of 6am to 6pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays.”

CBC’s assistant director highways Gary Powell referred to a meeting in July 2023 about how the ETRO was operating, which involved CBC officers and councillors and Leighton-Linslade Town Council officers.

“The town council said the order creates a safer environment for operation of the market and visitors using it,” he explained.

“It was generally agreed the 24-hour ban is too restrictive and could be reduced. If we could make the order permanent with a less restrictive operation time this would be the ideal solution.

“Legal advice was sought as to whether the traffic order could be made permanent, with a reduction in hours of operation.

“But there was no previous example or precedence for such an action. To do so would carry a risk of judicial review challenge.

“Although no formal objections have been made to this experimental order, the risk still exists.”

Mr Powell suggested the order is made as advertised “keeping the status quo, with a subsequent variation introduced for reduced hours, while supporting the disabled and elderly accessing the town centre” on market days.

“If there isn’t an objection, these changes can be introduced,” he added. “This eliminates the risk of challenge, as it provides the chance for interested parties to make representations.

“To make the traffic order permanent with reduced hours creates a risk of judicial review on that decision.”

Highways portfolio holder and Independent Sandy councillor Simon Ford said: “This council will work with the transport team, highways department and Arriva to find solutions for all bus users, so the area continues to thrive.”