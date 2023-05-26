Independent councillor takes the reins as leader of Central Bedfordshire Council

Central Bedfordshire Council’s new leader said the new administration is about working together across party to do the best for the residents.

Councillor Adam Zerny (Independent, Potton) became the new council leader last night (Thursday, May 25).

As the leader of the largest group (Independents), he was elected unopposed at the council’s Annual Meeting.

“Just over four years ago, we had three Independents on this council,” councillor Zerny said.

“We’ve worked hard, we’ve made sure that we represent the people who put us here.

“And we found other like-minded people to try and ensure that the future at this council is independent.

“That’s the way we believe it should be, and as we saw in the election recently, that’s the way an awful lot of residents believe it should be as well,” he said.

Although the Independents form the largest group it does not have an overall majority.

So it came as a surprise to some commentators that the Independents did not join with others to form a coalition.

Councillor Zerny explained: “Our attitude is that the council should be run in a less combative nature.

“I’ve seen arguments and disputes in this council chamber, and none of them would have impressed the residents that put us here.

“Our job is to get the best [for our residents], it is to get the roads sorted, it’s to make sure the bins are collected.

“We want to do that in a collaborative manner that ensures all of the councillors are working together.

“This isn’t about one party believing it has a monopoly on good ideas – this is about everyone.

“I want to hear the views of every councillor,” he said.

The recent election has brought new faces to the council, councillor Zerny was asked if residents should be worried about a lack of experience amongst the decision makers.

“Everything that goes through this council has to go through committee and all of it will go through Full Council or at least the Executive,” he said.

“The important thing is that these decisions are made with a good consensus amongst experienced councillors.

“So yes, we do have people that are new but I’ve got every confidence in them.

“All those on the Executive have been on this council at least four years, some of them have been here eight or 12 years.

“They know the ropes, they will learn, we will make mistakes, we will get thingswrong.

