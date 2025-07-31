Industrial units in Leighton Buzzard given planning permission - despite concerns
The proposal had previously been deferred at the committee’s July 2 meeting.
It returned with a series of changes and new planning conditions in response to councillors’ objections and public pressure.
Ward councillor Chris Leaman (Lib Dem) echoed concerns from residents about noise, safety for schoolchildren and the abandonment of key cycling links.
“We remain concerned about the effect on the local cycling and walking infrastructure plan,” he said.
“I accept there’s a new proposal since the committee to reroute the cycle path, but this sort of goes against what the plan was trying to do, which is to try to make the access a lot quicker from Roman Gate into town and into nearby cycling routes.
“We have a real tension here, yes, the land is allocated for industrial use and I think residents accept that there would be some development there.
“The local plan also says it shouldn’t conflict with neighbouring zone use, we have a residential zone very, very close to it,” he said.
The applicant’s agent, Mr Porteous, insisted legal obligations would be followed and stated six of the eight units were already pre-let.
“[This] shows an energy and enthusiasm for employment in this area,” he said.
The scheme was approved with amendments proposed by councillor Tracey Wye (The Independent Alliance, Potton) including maintenance of the acoustic fence in perpetuity instead of the proposed
Members acknowledged the development was on land allocated for employment in the local plan, and several said they were voting with “reservations” but accepted the safeguards now in place.
