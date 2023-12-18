'Kick in the teeth' as new development stays outside Leighton-Linslade boundary for at least four more years

Leighton-Linslade Town Council. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

No change to a parish boundary arrangement east of Leighton Buzzard for at least four years is “a kick in the teeth” for Leighton-Linslade residents, a meeting heard.

The Clipstone Park estate is on the fringe of the town, but in the parish of Eggington. The town council considers it as part of an urban development expansion.

It approached Central Bedfordshire Council about securing a review of the parish governance of Eggington to focus on this new housing.

But 61 per cent of residents supported a recommendation for the boundary to remain unchanged, according to a CBC general purposes committee report in June 2022.

Independent Biggleswade East councillor Steve Watkins, who chairs the committee, updated the situation. “We’re not aware of any significant material changes since the May elections giving rise to concern around the current arrangements,” he explained.

“The council can confirm there’ll be a governance review for Central Bedfordshire during 2024/25, for implementation at the 2027 local elections, in line with conducting a full review every five to ten years.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade West councillor Russ Goodchild complained this was due to be reviewed in June and was no longer a committee agenda item.

“Has anyone been consulted?” he asked. “Not to my knowledge as town council leader. The residents of Leighton-Linslade will be shocked and angry to hear about this decision and consider it a kick in the teeth from this authority to its largest town.

“This delay can only exacerbate the lack of support for community cohesion, as the development grows. Meanwhile, the first class facilities provided by LLTC will continue to be enjoyed by residents from the eastern estates without paying a penny for their upkeep.

“Traffic will continue to increase in the town centre, as they naturally navigate there to go shopping.”

Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker said: “We do this in line with the legislation, the guidance and requests from communities. Nothing has changed. We held a detailed consultation.

“The residents of Clipstone Park haven’t said we’d like you to review our parish arrangements. We had a significant and resounding response from them saying they didn’t want any change.

“Even if we started the process today and did something tomorrow, it wouldn’t take effect until the next elections. There’s no point duplicating work which will be done in 18 months anyway.

“LLTC needs to accept it had its review two years ago and needs to wait patiently until the next one when its arguments can be made again.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen warned decisions are being taken by “councillors not connected to Leighton Buzzard”, adding: “The whole thing smacks a little of secrecy.”

Councillor Watkins replied: “I think councillor Baker’s accurately summarised the situation. We’re on a live public broadcast. I don’t know what your definition of secrecy is, but it doesn’t match mine.