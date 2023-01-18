Leighton Buzzard could miss out on £3.5million for healthcare provision as 'time is running out'

More than £3.5m of developer contributions could be lost if no progress is made soon over health and community provision on land east of Leighton Buzzard.

Time is running out, Central Bedfordshire Council’s social care, health and housing overview and scrutiny committee was warned.

Advertisement

“There’s Section 106 money from the 2,500 new houses built in the east of Leighton Buzzard,” according to Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion.

Doctor checking blood pressure of a patient, he is measuring pulses with a sphygmomanometer, hands close up

“The developer is legally obliged to provide money for healthcare in Leighton-Linslade,” he explained. “So that money is somewhere. I don’t care nor does the public who has that finance.

“Residents want it delivered because there’s already congestion getting an appointment with any primary care practitioner. If this funding isn’t drawn down the money goes away.

Advertisement

“My understanding is we need to start letting contracts for construction certainly this calendar year for some form of health facility east of Leighton-Linslade.

“That sum is £3.7m. Part of it could be for a multi-use community hall. Someone needs to get on with it before the deadline is reached.

Advertisement

“If there isn’t enough money or not enough GPs coming off the conveyor belt locally, then what’s the alternative plan? Is it building more consulting rooms on to the current GP surgeries?” asked councillor Versallion, who chairs the committee.

“If it’s money, a lack of staff, or a developer being difficult drawing down the money, tell us and we’ll help you unlock those problems.”

Advertisement

A report on primary care service capacity in Leighton Linslade acknowledged “there’s substantial housing growth” planned for the Leighton Buzzard area.

Advertisement

ICB chief executive Felicity Cox said: “We know in Clipstone Park a half an acre parcel of land was set aside for health use. That’s smaller than you’d expect a general practice to be built on by current standards.

“In 2015, a piece of land was covenanted to the NHS by a developer and is currently held by the Secretary of State. That’s a large area of land next to Clipstone Park and Vandyke Road.

Advertisement

“We’re in active talks with the minister about how that land can be released and whether there’s a proposition which could financially stack up to support any developments required in Leighton Buzzard for healthcare.

“It might not be a full hub in the first instance. It could be a general practice. We’ve only £86,000 of Section 106 health money for Leighton-Linslade, apart from the land.

Advertisement

“I recognise the anxiety and the upset of Leighton Buzzard residents. But we must ensure we represent the totality of our population.”

South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous said: “That size of land has been in the plans since 2015.

Advertisement

“It still said recently on the developer’s website Clipstone Park will deliver a surgery. And yet it’s suddenly become too small. If that was always the case, why are we only being told about it now?