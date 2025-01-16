Leighton Buzzard housing development that will 'keep local jobs' approved despite concerns

Pledge Office Chairs Millstream Works, Mill Road, Leighton Buzzard. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Outline plans for housing on a brownfield site in Leighton Buzzard have been approved, allowing a company employing more than 150 staff to relocate elsewhere locally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Mick Mugford, of Pledge Office Chairs Limited, submitted proposals to Central Bedfordshire Council for up to 92 homes on land at Millstream Works in Mill Road.

The firm’s current buildings would be demolished, an access changed, and an area of open space created, according to a report to CBC’s development management committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior planning officer Stuart Kemp told the committee: “The nine-acre site is located to the west of Queen Street and includes an area of greenbelt land.

“There would be no development within the identified areas of higher flood risk,” he said.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council clerk Mark Saccoccio explained: “The town council’s objections include the narrow access to the site, which would lead to highway safety concerns and other challenges.

“This would further compromise streets blighted by traffic flows and on-street parking already. The strive for achieving housing numbers shouldn’t be at any cost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Victoria Harvey suggested the scheme has “provoked very strong feelings”, saying: “Residents are extremely concerned.

“The figures from the Environment Agency are for 2020 flooding. Those in the last year have been much worse, although the levels are a little higher where the building will be.

“Ashwell Street and Mill Road are both narrow. You often have cars parked on pavements, which makes walking unpleasant. This area despite having a surgery, and a potential health centre coming, as well as masses of social and council housing, doesn’t have a bus service.

“The Greensand Ridge walk, 40 miles from Leighton Buzzard to Gamlingay, starts here and is a gateway to the countryside. We want to encourage people to use that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m quite strongly against this development, but am keen to serve my residents. We need some good conditions and informatives to guide the future development, if it’s approved.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade North councillor David Bligh said: “The road layout is a significant concern. Will it generate more traffic? It’s hard to say until it’s completed.

“If we refuse this, it would come back on appeal and we may have less say in making it aesthetically and environmentally as good as it could be.”

Chris Green, of agent Kirkby Diamond, said: “The purpose of this application is to allow Pledge Office Chairs to invest in its business to relocate within the district to a more suitable site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The company has been at Millstream Works since 1991, employing more than 150 staff and with strong connections in the town going back more than 50 years. Staying locally is important to the firm.

“Its operations are spread across multiple buildings, many of which need significant improvement and maintenance. They’re not adaptable to a modern and efficient manufacturing process, while the buildings are costly to heat and the access isn’t suited to industrial use.

“There would be a mix of houses up to three stories, and 40 per cent of the site will be left as open space. It will protect local jobs and contribute affordable housing.”

Conservative Dunstable West councillor Nigel Young said: “This is on a brownfield site, keeps local jobs and is very sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand the anxiety about flooding, but it’s not under our control. That needs to be mitigated.”

Councillors unanimously approved the project with extra conditions and informatives to the applicant.