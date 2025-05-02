Leighton Buzzard neighbourhood gets cleaned up by volunteers

By Laura Hutchinson

Digital Editor

Published 2nd May 2025, 12:07 BST
The team of volunteers. Picture: Central Bedfordshire CouncilThe team of volunteers. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council
The team of volunteers. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council
Hands-on volunteers have helped clean up a Leighton Buzzard neighbourhood.

Overgrown greenery and footpath moss were tackled as part of the clean up on the Meadow Way estate – after housing tenants voiced their concerns about its state.

In total 1.5 tonnes of moss, weeds and litter were removed in one day by the 14 volunteers – which included staff from two Central Bedfordshire Council contractors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Steven Watkins, executive member for assets, business and housing, said: “Council tenants pay rent, and it’s important they see the value in the services we deliver. Clean, safe and well-maintained estates are a big part of that. This is a great example of how we’re listening to residents, taking action, and making the most of our partnerships to improve neighbourhoods where our tenants live.”

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardCentral Bedfordshire Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice