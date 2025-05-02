Leighton Buzzard neighbourhood gets cleaned up by volunteers
Overgrown greenery and footpath moss were tackled as part of the clean up on the Meadow Way estate – after housing tenants voiced their concerns about its state.
In total 1.5 tonnes of moss, weeds and litter were removed in one day by the 14 volunteers – which included staff from two Central Bedfordshire Council contractors.
Cllr Steven Watkins, executive member for assets, business and housing, said: “Council tenants pay rent, and it’s important they see the value in the services we deliver. Clean, safe and well-maintained estates are a big part of that. This is a great example of how we’re listening to residents, taking action, and making the most of our partnerships to improve neighbourhoods where our tenants live.”
