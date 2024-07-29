Let's turn tide on sewage crisis, says local MP

As the peak holiday season begins, and people flock to the Grand Union Canal and local rivers, the first steps to stop the "sewage scandal" are now in place, says local Labour MP, Alex Mayer.

Water bosses will no longer be quids in when they repeatedly pump sewage into our waterways, as the Secretary of State for the Environment said water companies will be put in ‘special measures'. That means no bonuses for polluters. They could even be subject to criminal charges if standards have not been met. Anglian Water - which serves homes in Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Leighton Buzzard - was last week given just a two-star 'Environment Agency rating' after they reported over 300 "pollution incidents" from sewage in 2023. 385 hours’ worth of sewage poured into the River Ouzel from the Leighton-based water recycling centre in 2023, and more than 2,160 hours worth into Ouzel Brook near Stanbridgeford. Alex Mayer MP says: "Protecting and enhancing our natural environment matters to me. That is why I will be voting for the Water Bill to stop the bonuses, protect customers and make water bosses clean up their act so we can begin to turn the tide on the sewage scandal." Not a single stretch of river is in "good" overall health in the constituency, including the Luton Lea - a section of the River Lea from Houghton Regis to Luton Hoo Lakes - which is in 'bad' health, according to Rivers Trust. Ms Mayer also welcomed news that bills are proposed to increase a third less than the amount requested by water companies.