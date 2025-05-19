Map shows 452 sites identified for possible development in Central Bedfordshire

The map showing the sites for potential development. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

A list of more than 450 potential Local Plan housing sites across the region has been announced by Central Bedfordshire Council today.

These 452 locations will be whittled down during the next two years to form a shortlist to be agreed for development in the local authority’s next Local Plan.

It follows a legal process known as a ‘call for sites’ in which anyone with land to develop can put this forward, which resulted in 626 sites being proposed.

Council officers have been removing any which are obvious candidates for refusal, such as plots not big enough for at least ten new homes, land in sites of special scientific interest or which are high flood risk areas, and land where a legal impediment to development exists.

For these reasons 132 sites have been removed, according to CBC council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny in a social media post.

A council website shows where the remaining 494 sites are located, he said. “It’s not surprising that many areas in the west and south of Central Bedfordshire have fewer plots of land put forward, as this is where there are large areas of greenbelt.

“The council has received proposals of land amounting to about 26,935 acres. There’s a massive area between Everton and Tempsford, much of which could find its way into the government’s rumoured new town.

“It’s very likely that if there’s a new town, the houses used for this won’t be included in CBC’s Local Plan numbers. The council will be analysing the sites on its longlist ahead of public consultations in 2026 and 2027.”

“Nobody would disagree we need homes for the next generation. But what we don’t want to see is our countryside and wildlife destroyed by ugly new housing developments.”

CBC last had a Local Plan approved in 2021, with the government inspector stating a review had to begin within six months. The original intention was 14,800 homes locally by 2045, but this has been increased to 25,500 by 2050.

It shows clusters of potential housing around the main towns and several villages in Central Bedfordshire, with Woburn and its surroundings the area least in demand.

The Local Plan sets out future strategic policies in Central Bedfordshire, and was last adopted in 2021. It outlines areas of industrial growth and housing, transport infrastructure, retail and town centres, employment and the economy.

The document also covers greenbelt issues and development in the countryside, policies to provide sustainability and adapt to climate change, as well as planning for gypsies and travellers.

Asked about the plan at a recent full council meeting, councillor Zerny explained: “There’ll be a full public consultation eventually for the requisite amount of time.

“Residents will get all the opportunity the council must provide legally. From that perspective, this will be public and we’ll ensure people find out about it in due course.”

> A previous version of this story stated there was a total of 494 locations – the council has now confirmed the figure is 452.