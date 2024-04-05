Multi-storey carpark 'not suitable' meeting told as report on future of Leighton Buzzard Land South delayed until autumn

Central Beds Council

A multi-storey car park in Leighton Buzzard is an unsuitable alternative if spaces are lost at Duncombe Drive because people urinate and defecate in the stairways, a meeting heard.

A report on the future of a parcel of land south of Leighton Buzzard High Street proposing a mixed-use site with housing was to be considered by Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But further talks are to be held with local councillors and community groups, the council’s corporate resources overview and scrutiny committee agreed.

Dr Clive Palmer, from the Leighton Buzzard Society, described it as “a critical and pivotal area for the town’s future prosperity and wellbeing”, saying: “More than a decade on from the CBC technical brief setting out a future development plan, we appear little further forward.

“A piecemeal approach is the very last thing required and will court disaster. Realism and deliverability are essential. This needs an appreciation of the totality of the development, including a knowledge of potential funding streams for non-commercial uses.

“Commercial, retail and residential elements are important and will play their part, but against a holistic concept if value for money for all is to be achieved. Selling off a large part of the Duncombe Drive car park is highly questionable.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Independent Biggleswade West councillor Steve Watkins explained: “This area has been derelict for about 40 years, and this administration is determined we make things happen by listening to local residents and councillors.

“Personally I was excited by this report because it provides an opportunity for new community, cultural and health facilities, while keeping some of the parking at Duncombe Drive.

“This was due at executive in June, so I’ll commit to kicking that back to October and start fresh consultations tomorrow. But the onus is on you to return with costed and realistic improvements to what’s been produced here.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Shaun Roberts said: “The multi-storey car park is in a poor condition, with a repair backlog of £1.7m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s a shortage of parking spaces. Closing Duncombe Drive car park could do huge damage to the town centre, the park and the market. None of that is addressed in this report.

“We should engage with BLMK integrated care board over health use for some of the land, and with the Arts community and groups about what can be achieved here.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade North councillor Kevin Pughe welcomed the decision allowing “time for some meaningful consultation”, adding: “The multi-storey car park is in a dire condition and isn’t a suitable alternative.

“There are anti-social behaviour problems. We’ve got people urinating and defecating in the stairways.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay warned: “Local people are fairly sceptical, as their needs and desires haven’t been met for a long time.

“This paper will do nothing to make the people of Leighton Buzzard think any differently about this local authority. CBC needs to take a step back and stop the hurry. This is the gateway to our town centre.”