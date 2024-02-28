Nearly £60k awarded to community projects in and around Leighton Buzzard
The projects are to be completed by the end of March
Nearly £60,000 has been given to Leighton-Linslade Town Council and Woburn Sands Bowls Club, thanks to Central Bedfordshire Council.
With its £40,000, Leighton-Linslade Town Council will carry improve security, accessibility and upgrade the kitchen facilities at Pages Park Pavilion. Meanwhile, Woburn Sands Bowls Club will install solar panels to lower its running costs after getting £19,500.
Across the area, £240,589 has been allocated to organisations from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund.