Leighton-Linslade Town Council. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Nearly £60,000 has been given to Leighton-Linslade Town Council and Woburn Sands Bowls Club, thanks to Central Bedfordshire Council.

With its £40,000, Leighton-Linslade Town Council will carry improve security, accessibility and upgrade the kitchen facilities at Pages Park Pavilion. Meanwhile, Woburn Sands Bowls Club will install solar panels to lower its running costs after getting £19,500.