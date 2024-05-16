New leader selected for Liberal Democrat group on Leighton-Linslade Town Council ahead of annual meeting

Cllr Nigel Carnell. Picture supplied by Leighton-Linslade Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrat Group on Leighton-Linslade Town Council have chosen a new leader, ahead of the local authority’s annual meeting.

Leighton Linslade North Central Bedfordshire councillor Nigel Carnell was elected to replace Central Bedfordshire Council Leighton Linslade West councillor Russ Goodchild.

The Liberal Democrats plan to propose councillor Carnell as the next town council leader at its annual general meeting on Monday (May 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberal Democrat candidates won 16 out of 21 seats on the town council at the local elections, 12 months ago, with the Conservatives ousted altogether.

That means councillor Carnell is seemingly certain to be selected as council leader during next week’s meeting at Astral Park.

A statement for the group explained: “Following an election among Liberal Democrat councillors on Leighton-Linslade Town Council, councillor Nigel Carnell has been elected as the new Lib Dem group leader.

“He replaces councillor Russ Goodchild in this role. Outgoing town mayor and CBC Leighton Linslade North councillor Kevin Pughe has been elected the new deputy leader of the group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Carnell said: “I’m delighted to have the support of my Liberal Democrat colleagues. We’ve made great progress together during the last year, but there’s still so much to do on behalf of local residents.

“I’d like to pay tribute to councillor Goodchild and the work he’s done, particularly in bringing forward the town council’s vision for land south of the High Street in Leighton Buzzard. I hope we all can continue to benefit from his expertise in the months and years to come.

“The town council has an ambitious programme of work. This includes preserving and improving our precious open spaces, encouraging the market and town centre traders to grow, and responding to the threat from CBC to sell off Duncombe Drive car park.