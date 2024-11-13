New traffic powers to tackle drivers ignoring road safety rules in Leighton Buzzard

Pedestrian zone sign in Leighton Buzzard and zig-zag lines outside Clipstone Brook Lower School

New traffic powers will help crack down on drivers ignoring road safety rules in Leighton Buzzard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Bedfordshire Council is set to step up its road safety measures by using newly granted powers to enforce moving traffic offences – including in the High Street and Clipstone Brook.

Thanks to a 2022 Parliamentary decision, councils can now take direct action against drivers who flout traffic rules – an action that could previously only be taken by the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting in December 2024, these new measures will be introduced to improve road safety, with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at various locations.

After a public consultation five sites across the area, including two in Leighton Buzzard, have been chosen for the council crackdown.

Clipstone Brook currently has ‘School Keep Clear’ yellow zig-zags in place with a sign plate, along with double yellow lines and bollards to deter parking.

But the council says the school has been “an area of concern” for both its highways service and parking enforcement team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The School Crossing Patrol Officer operating close by has reported numerous incidents of drivers parking on the zig-zags to drop off children, while members of the public have also complained about parking and road safety.

One person said: "Parents dropping off children block roads and open doors on to the road side one day a child will be injured.”

Another added: “Any action to improve road safety near schools is to be welcomed. A safer environment may lead to more parents and children walking to school instead of using the car.”

Meanwhile a pedestrian zone sign at the start of the High Street where it meets Lake Street sets out traffic restrictions – but the council says there is “a road safety issue with vehicles travelling in a pedestrian zone and pedestrians not expecting their presence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation states: “There is a concern that motorists are ignoring the restrictions and putting pedestrians and cyclists at risk.”

One person said: “Traffic regularly ignores the signs and laws in this area. There is often complete disregard with cars parked badly, parked on double yellow lines and using the High Street when they should not. There is also a problem with e-scooters and bicycles whereby the users completely ignore pedestrians. There is an almost complete lack of enforcement which allows the users to do as they wish. This applies equally to North Street.”

The council said: “As one of the few councils selected for this second wave of enforcement, we will pilot these powers at five locations based on the criteria outlined by the Department for Transport (DfT) which focus on road and pedestrian safety.

"During the first six months of operation, warning notices will be issued instead of penalty charge notices (PCNs) for first-time offences. PCNs will be sent by post to the vehicle's registered keeper thereafter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other roads chosen for the pilot scheme are Lodge Road in Cranfield, High Street and Clipstone Brook in Leighton Buzzard and Tithe Farm in Houghton Regis.

Visit the council’s website for more details about the locations and how the pilot program will be implemented.