Parking restrictions planned for Leighton Buzzard street "taken over by commuter parking" after petition

Parking restrictions are planned for a street in Leighton Buzzard “taken over by commuter parking” after a petition by fed-up residents.

An 43-signature petition asked for a residents’ permit parking scheme or waiting restrictions on Soulbury Road.

The petition was presented to a Central Bedfordshire Council traffic management meeting agenda by resident Danny, who explained: “We’ve come together as we’ve had enough.

“Every day our street is being taken over by commuters parking to use Leighton Buzzard Railway Station. It’s making life not just inconvenient, but unsafe too.

Soulbury Road, Leighton Buzzard. Photo: Google Maps Street View

“Soulbury Road is a narrow one-way street with a tight bend. There are no parking restrictions, unlike other roads nearby.

“Several have time limited permit parking systems to stop this exact problem. There’s often nowhere to park when we return from work. Some of us have to leave our vehicles at the station and walk home.

“If we park on another street we risk a fine. It just doesn’t feel right. More than that it’s a serious safety issue. We just want something to be done.

“I think a permit system would help, but residents shouldn’t have to pay for it. We need some kind of restrictions. Even speed bumps might be worth looking into.

“If it slows motorists down and keeps our children safe, perhaps it’s the right thing to do. Soulbury Road feels like a free car park for commuters and we the residents who live there are suffering because of it.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Russ Goodchild backed the petition, saying: “It highlights again the problem of rail commuter parking in areas of Linslade.

“There are no parking restrictions in place on this narrow road. It feeds into St Mary’s Road, which benefits from a residents’ parking scheme.

“It seems odd this access road is being ignored. A yellow single line with both morning and afternoon two-hour maximum stay and no return within two hours should be the minimum requirement.

“I think ‘No Entry’ should be painted at the junction with St Mary’s Road to ensure motorists know it’s one-way.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Victoria Harvey added: “The road can look empty at times, but at 5pm or 6pm it can be absolutely solid.

“You either have to go up to Derwent Road, (to park) or into the station. I really support the idea to move towards a residents’ parking scheme. We’re waiting for double yellow lines on the corner to ease access, as refuse lorries have been unable to get down there.

“As there’s no pavement, children have to walk in the road and it’s a key route to school. More signage is needed, anything to slow people down and make the road safer.”

CBC highways officers’ initial recommendation is for single yellow lines with a time restriction to see if it improves the situation.

Executive member for highways and Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker, who chairs the meeting, said: “All three ward members are strongly in favour of doing something.

“We’ll look into a single line solution, a time restriction, and protect the junction with double yellow lines.”

SOURCE: Central Bedfordshire Council traffic management (May 27th) meeting.