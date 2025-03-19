Phone kiosk and defibrilator plan for Leighton Buzzard

The communication kiosk design. Picture: New World Payphones

A firm wants to establish a network of communication kiosks in parts of Central Bedfordshire, with ambitions for four locations including two in Leighton Buzzard.

Other sites are in Dunstable and Houghton Regis under the plans of Thomas Johnston of NWP (New World Payphones) Street Limited.

The applicant is an electronic communications code operator. The telephone kiosks would be installed under powers contained in the Highway Act 1980.

A joint application for planning permission and advertisement consent to provide communication kiosks within Leighton Buzzard, Houghton Regis and Dunstable has been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council.

The kiosks will offer significant public benefit, and become a useful and attractive element of street furniture, according to a New World Payphones planning statement.

Its plans for 2 West Street in Leighton Buzzard feature a new communications kiosk with integrated defibrillator and advertising display. Other proposed locations are 17 North Street in Leighton Buzzard, 18 High Street North in Dunstable and unit four, All Saints View, High Street, Houghton Regis.

The right to install, operate and maintain communication apparatus is granted through section 106 of the Communication Act 2003 because of NWP Street Limited’s rights as a code systems operator.

“Each site has been considered because of the aims of providing a base level coverage of accessible communication facilities,” explained the statement. “The planning permission relates to the structure of the kiosk, while the advertisement consent is for the display on the back of it.

“Public call boxes can provide a safety net for people without access to a landline or working mobile phone. A public call box can be the only option for making calls in areas with poor mobile coverage, including to the emergency services.

“The services people need from public call boxes are altering. NWP plans to reflect these changes, upgrading and adapting the communication kiosk to allow a base level coverage provision across urban areas fit for the 21st century.

“NWP recognises legacy kiosks have historic problems, including lack of access for wheelchair users, problems with calling cards, and often attract anti-social behaviour.

“A new modern design reflects the instantly recognisable telephone kiosk heritage, ensuring it provides open access for all. It’s a robust construction made of stainless steel which will aid reduction of vandalism and assist with ease of maintenance.

“As a responsible telephone operator, NWP will operate a high standard of cleaning on the new estate. These kiosks will become a multi-communication hub for the future,” added the statement.

“The kiosk will also offer the extra benefit of touchscreen information to assist users with mapping information. The telephone itself will allow for debit and credit card use, as well as contactless payments.

“This new kiosk design will integrate a digital screen to the back of the structure, smartening its image. The overall area of the screen is smaller than other advertising formats currently found on street furniture.

“NWP has partnered with Trees for Cities as part of our environmental commitment. When installing a kiosk, we’ll offer the opportunity to provide a tree for planting in discussion with the local authority.”