Plan to divert footpath at Leighton Buzzard Railway Station refused

The footpath diversion plan.

Plans to divert a footpath crossing the West Coast Mainline at Leighton Buzzard Railway Station have been rejected.

Contractors for applicant Network Rail demolished the bridge used for the pathway in May 2019, closing the route on a temporary basis.

The company applied subsequently to divert the legal line of footpath number 68 from south of the station to direct it over the northern bridge.

A public path diversion order would need to be made for this to proceed, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

The revised route “would be substantially less convenient to the public”, have “a significant detrimental effect on the enjoyment of the path” and create risks to CBC from increased accident and maintenance liability, said the report.

CBC’s senior definitive map officer Adam Maciejewski told the committee: “Footpath number 68 used to run across the West Coast Mainline just south of Leighton Buzzard Railway Station.

“The Victorian footbridge was demolished by Network Rail in 2019 because it was structurally unsound,” he explained. “The path has since been temporarily closed through a renewed traffic regulation order.

“Network Rail applied for a diversion from its current legal line to a new route which would pass over the northern station footbridge. The current proposal doesn’t consider bicycle use, as cyclists don’t have a right to ride on a public footpath.

“There would be an increased liability on CBC as the highways authority because of the rise in footfall along the right of way. It’s difficult to estimate how many people used the route before it was demolished.

“I’d assume about 36,000 a year, about 100 a day. Recent figures from West Midlands Trains Limited show use of the station is just under 2m people a year. That would equate to roughly 500,000 using the planned diverted route of the footpath.

“Network Rail would have no obligation to pay compensation for slips, trips and falls on the public footpath, including rail passengers.”

Southcourt Avenue resident Christine Shephard backed the Network Rail scheme. She referred to meeting “older and disabled people, as well as mums and dads with buggies and luggage carrying babies, struggling with the steps of the southern bridge”, saying: “Access to the station from the Linslade side is long needed as the population expands.

“People are sick of waiting for action on this. There’a golden opportunity to address and solve both longstanding issues with some creativity. Network Rail in partnership with CBC could ensure disability access provision in implementing this footpath diversion.

“The southern bridge remains an option for able bodied people to use as a shorter route. Anyone inconvenienced by the longer northern route may and will continue to use the southern bridge, unless they’re mobility impaired when they’d at last have the convenience of an alternative accessible footpath along platform one to the lifts and over.”

Asked why Network Rail was unrepresented, Mr Maciejewski added: “The company was invited and was intending to come, but opted not to after internal talks.”

The committee agreed the recommendation to refuse the footpath diversion request, with seven votes in favour, two against and one abstention.