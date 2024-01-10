An application is due to be submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council later this month

The Bridge Meadow site. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for 150 homes and a cafe in the so-called flood area of Leighton Buzzard town centre have been unveiled to town councillors.

A formal application is due to be submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council later this month.

But a pre-application presentation was made by a planning and development consultancy to Leighton Linslade town councillors about the proposals for Bridge Meadows.

The scheme is expected to provide one-bedroom, two-bed and three- bedroom properties in three-storey blocks, with a cafe retail unit, open space at the back of the site and parking.

“By invitation, Optimis Consulting attended a town council planning and transport committee meeting to give a presentation on proposals to develop the land known as Bridge Meadows,” according to the minutes.

“The site is considered an edge of town centre location with current planning use for travelling show people,” said the minutes. “The intention is to submit a planning application later this month for a total of 150 homes.

“The development has been designed recognising its location within the flood plain. It would result in a net ten per cent biodiversity gain through planting trees. Vehicle visibility splays can be achieved at the Leighton Road junction entrance.

“Awareness was raised by the committee to the work of CBC on its emerging local cycling and walking infrastructure plan (LCWIP) for the parish.”

The 150 apartments would be built on the land between Leighton Road Surgery and the River Ouzel in the town centre flood area, according to a local social media site.

“This area has been occupied by fairground owners for the past 70 years and is in a neglected and untidy state,” said the Facebook post. “The concept plan shows a small shop on the front of the site.

“Apart from the obvious flooding issue, the land is in a strategically important position for the possible need to locate a new cycling and walking route between Linslade and Leighton Buzzard town centre.

“That would require new bridges over both the River Ouzel and Grand Union Canal. The concept plan showed one of these possible bridges.

“This wouldn’t be just any old application, as the site is very important for the town centre amenity. The cycling and walking link issue is one of major importance to the strategy of encouraging shift away from using vehicles.