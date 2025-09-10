Public invited to have their say on biomass boiler plans near Wing

By Damien Lucas
Published 10th Sep 2025, 12:13 BST
Brackley Farms, off Stewkley Road. Photo: Google Maps Street Viewplaceholder image
Brackley Farms, off Stewkley Road. Photo: Google Maps Street View
Residents are being invited to have their say on a proposal to install and operate a new biomass boiler at a site in Wing, on the Buckinghamshire–Bedfordshire border.

Hillgreen Engineering Ltd, on behalf of Brackley Farms Limited, has submitted an application to Buckinghamshire Council for an environmental permit to run the facility at Wing Complex, Wellington Farm, Stewkley Road (LU7 0LD).

The planned boiler would process Grades A–C waste wood and is classified as a Small Waste Incineration Plant (SWIP) under environmental regulations.

Such plants are used to convert waste wood into energy, but because of the materials involved, they require strict controls to ensure emissions and environmental impacts are kept within safe legal limits.

The application has been made under the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016, and will now be considered by the council’s Strategic Environmental Protection Team.

Documents relating to the proposal are available to view free of charge at Buckinghamshire Council’s Walton Street offices in Aylesbury during normal opening hours. They can also be accessed online.

Local residents and organisations can submit comments on the application up until Friday 26 September 2025.

Representations should be sent to the council’s Environment and Commercial Environmental Health team at the Walton Street offices or by email.

The council has confirmed that all responses will be placed on the public register unless the person submitting them specifically requests otherwise. In such cases, the register will show only that a representation has been made, without including its content.

The consultation is part of the council’s legal duty to ensure that public health and the environment are fully considered before any permit for the plant is granted.

You can view this and other planning applications on the Public Notice Portal.

