Results are in for town council by-elections in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

Ballot box

The results are in for three by-elections held in Central Bedfordshire for town council seats.

Voters went to the polls yesterday (Thursday) to elect two new councillors for Leighton Linslade Town Council, and one for Dunstable Town Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Plantation ward by-election for Leighton Linslade was held following “the untimely death of councillor Alan White”, according to the town council. The former town mayor died in October, after complications arising from a fall.

The results were:

Andrew Robert Green, Labour: 88

Kathleen Andrea Kidd, Lib Dem: 465 - elected

Richard Anthony Morris, Conservative: 308

Antonio Daniel Vitello, English Democrats - 'Putting England First!': 20

The turnout was 29.34%

The Leighton Linslade Leston ward by-election was caused by the resignation of councillor David Goss “because of the pressure of his business commitments to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award programme nationally”, said the town council.

The results were:

Victoria Ann Petra Harvey: 114

Jacob David Holland-Lindsay, Lib Dems: 156 - elected

Samual Charles Russell, Labour: 46

The turnout was 23.54%

In Dunstable, the Dunstable East parish election was held following the resignation of Alex Butler, who stepped down for health reasons, the Dunstable and Houghton Regis Labour Party said in a social media post.

The results were:

Curtis Lee Hinton, Conservative: 346

Richard William Kenneth Hunt, Lib Dems: 146

Sally Kimondo, Labour: 372 - elected

Andrew Sidney Palmer: 244