Rubbish services still impacted after blaze at Elstow landfill site
A huge blaze at Elstow Transfer Station is still having a knock-on effect on rubbish services in Central Bedfordshire.
The council says it can’t take any new bookings to pick up bulky waste – although bookings that have already been made will still be honoured.
Meanwhile, the Thorn Turn trade waste site in Dunstable will be closed this week.
The fire started on Friday, July 4 – leading to the temporary suspension of green bin pickups.
It took firefighters almost a week to finally extinguish the blaze.
