Second Leighton Buzzard Liberal Democrat councillor on Central Bedfordshire Council switches to Independent

Central Bedfordshire Council and inset, cllr Russ Goodchild

A second Leighton Buzzard Liberal Democrat councillor on Central Bedfordshire Council has become an Independent, citing policy reasons for the decision which has “mystified” his former party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leighton Linslade West councillor Russ Goodchild has followed in the footsteps of ward colleague Independent councillor Steve Owen in making a switch of allegiance.

Councillor Goodchild also serves on Leighton-Linslade Town Council, where he now sits as an Independent, having adopted a Liberal Democrat (independent) status after he was replaced as its leader in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on his behalf confirmed: “Long-standing Lib Dem councillor in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade Russ Goodchild has announced his resignation from both the town council and CBC Liberal Democrat councillor groups.

“His move comes after both Lib Dem groups abandoned their May 2023 election pledges to campaign for the regeneration of Leighton Buzzard town centre and especially the derelict land behind the south side of the High Street.

Councillor Goodchild said: “I along with the other Lib Dem candidates pledged to campaign particularly for four aspects for Leighton-Linslade at the May 2023 elections.

“These were town centre regeneration, a health hub, a neighbourhood plan and replacing the current planning system, which has failed over a 50-year period to deliver the infrastructure needed locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s clear that my Liberal Democrat ex-colleague councillors have settled for a quiet life and have quietly abandoned their election promises. A promise is a promise.”

Councillor Goodchild will continue to serve the town as an Independent councillor, alongside councillor Owen, who left the Lib Dems for similar reasons a year ago.

A local Liberal Democrat group spokesman said: “We’ve always tried to work with councillor Goodchild for the good of the town.

“Sadly, his departure has been almost inevitable since he was voted out of office as leader of the town council by the group. To be honest, we’re mystified at his reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vital development of the town’s neighbourhood plan is progressing well under the Lib Dem-led town council and we’re proud that it’s involving people from all kinds of backgrounds across the town.

“Last year, the Lib Dems on CBC secured £10m for extra health services in the council’s budget across Central Beds. We’ve always agreed with councillor Goodchild that the current planning process has failed to deliver for our town, as well as many others, and continue to fight for it to be replaced.

“The land south of the High Street has huge potential and we look forward to future proposals being presented alongside the neighbourhood plan, on which the town council is currently working. Where we disagree with councillor Goodchild is on his plans for a £50m scheme, funded largely by council taxpayers.

“With elaborate council offices at the heart of his proposal and a massive multi-storey car park towering over Parson’s Close recreation ground, we don’t believe these plans are grounded in either economic or political reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe passionately that local people should be at the heart of decisions about the town, and we won’t support schemes shrouded in secrecy that prioritise lavish new council offices over the views of council taxpayers.”

CBC now has 20 Conservatives, 16 Independent Alliance councillors, 13 Independent Network, including one from the Green Party, eight Liberal Democrats, five Labour councillors and one non-aligned Independent.