Shop local this Christmas!

The Town Council is delighted to announce that it will again be sponsoring free car parking as well as free bus travel in the run up to Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from the last few years, the council will again sponsor free car parking at the Duncombe Drive and Hockliffe Street car parks. The dates chosen are Friday 28 & Saturday 29 November to coincide with the Christmas Festival Weekend, as well as Saturday 20 December, the last Saturday before Christmas Day.

Local Centrebus routes L1, L2, L3, L4 and L5 will also offer free travel for the Christmas Festival Weekend, from 5pm on Friday 28 November until Sunday 30 November. The same services will also offer free local travel on Saturday, 20 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council would like to thank Central Bedfordshire Council and Centrebus for their assistance and co-operation in delivering these schemes, which we hope will encourage residents to shop local during the festive season.

To find out more about the Christmas Festival weekend, why not visit the Town Council website, download our new app (available free for Apple/Android users) or follow us on social media?