Site access issues remain in fresh application for continuation of car boot sale in Leighton Buzzard

File photo of a car boot sale (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Access to a vibrant car boot sale site in Leighton Buzzard remains a stumbling block in revised plans to allow it to operate, warned Leighton-Linslade town councillors.

These events on greenbelt land to the east of the corner of Stoke Road and Old Linslade Road in the town were held throughout 2024 without planning consent, according to a town council planning and transport committee report.

Organisers have submitted plans to Central Bedfordshire Council for the continued use of the field for weekly car boot sales from 10am to 4pm on Sundays between April 1 and September 30.

An objection to a renewal of planning permission was made by the committee last summer, mainly around parking issues and site access. The car boot sales are considered so popular they have outgrown the site, explained the report.

“While recognising the change in parking since the June 2024 application, the committee felt that access remains an issue and the comments submitted previously remain valid for these new proposals.

“Access in and out, traffic congestion on surrounding roads, parking on grass verges, lack of public transport to the site and disturbance to nearby residents are among residents’ concerns. Some of them put up their own signage, but this was still ignored by drivers.

“Extended hours being requested would cause further disruption,” said the report. “The equipment needed to operate the car boot sale was left on the site throughout the summer months and it was felt to be inappropriate on greenbelt land.

“Residents noted that in examples elsewhere in the country of car boot sales on greenbelt land, the planning inspectorate stated that conditions be put in place to restrict the size and frequency of events to reduce the impact.”

The committee has objected again because “the restrictive highway access represents a hazard compromising safety of free-flowing traffic along this part of Stoke Road, with indiscriminate parking of vehicles along the nearby verge causing a nuisance to other traffic”.

Councillors felt the failure to remove paraphernalia from the site when the car boot sale has stopped operating for the year is contrary to greenbelt policy, added the report.

“If CBC is minded to grant planning permission, the committee insists the application is reviewed annually to avoid potential highway hazards, that an accurate site plan be submitted and approved, and a condition requiring the removal of paraphernalia when these events aren’t being held.

“The applicant should use the correct postcode when advertising the activity, while CBC highways needs to be satisfied the site by virtue of its size is capable of safely entertaining a business of this magnitude.”

Residents were told they can contact a Central Bedfordshire ward councillor to call in the application, if necessary. If called in, a final decision on the plans to continue using the current site would be considered by CBC’s development management committee in due course.