Small Business Saturday set to go ahead in Leighton Buzzard at the weekend

Leighton Buzzard Market Cross. Image: Jane Russell.

An event to promote small businesses in Leighton Buzzard has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 29 after it was cancelled in December because of severe weather warnings.

The Small Business Saturday event with LB First had to be called off for public safety reasons, as it was set to coincide with a storm bringing gale-force winds.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council said at the time: “The Leighton Buzzard market adverse weather policy has been invoked.”

Presenting an LB First update to Central Bedfordshire Council’s Leighton-Linslade partnership committee, Gennaro Borrelli explained: “We’re preparing our rescheduled small business Saturday event in the town centre.

“There’s a nice selection of local businesses looking forward to making the most of this opportunity on the High Street, alongside our regular charter market. They’ll be promoting their business, while letting people know about any new products, what they’re doing and where they’re located.

“A local singer will be performing from 11am to 1pm to create a nice atmosphere. You may recall it normally takes place on the first Saturday in December, but everything had to be cancelled because of the storm.

“We’ll work on what other things we can achieve in collaboration (with the local authority staff) to continue to promote our town centre independent businesses, and to encourage people to shop locally and support the market traders.

“This is particularly relevant for new residents of the town. There’s a big potential market from the new estate by encouraging them to come into the town centre on a regular basis, rather than just for the one-off events.

“I’m happy to liaise over whatever we can do together to support any fledgling online businesses and artisans that would like to trade in our town testing the market.

“Also around anything we can do working with landlords of empty premises to create the right economic conditions for our town centre to continue to be an attractive location for current and new businesses to grow and expand, while encouraging that inward investment.

“We’ve had some negative feedback about the changes at the car parks, particularly around the cashless system. The cards don’t always work when customers try paying with them. People aren’t keen on downloading different apps to pay via those.

“Some of the older clients don’t even have a smartphone. I’m not sure it’s the smartest move by CBC going completely cashless. It’ll be interesting to monitor the parking data to see if the so-called savings from not having to deposit cash payments emerge when compared to reduced usage of the car parks.

“So there could be a loss in revenue compared to what it would actually save going cashless. It’s another blow when you’re trying to encourage people into the town centre. These are major things with which we’re struggling.”

CBC Leighton Linslade North councillor Kevin Pughe said: “I’m concerned about the impact the cashless car parking might have.

“Perhaps I was the only one who didn’t see this coming until it was too late because I would have opposed it quite strongly.”