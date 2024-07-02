Central Bedfordshire Council. Pic: Euan Duncan, LDRS

Two more Central Bedfordshire Council executive members have left their roles on the Independent ruling administration at the local authority.

Independent Sandy councillor Simon Ford and Independent Houghton Conquest and Haynes councillor Rebecca Hares have chosen to resign.

Replacements have yet to be appointed, according to leader of CBC and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to both Simon and Becs for all their efforts during the last year, he said. “Simon had to step back a few months ago for health reasons, but he’s a made a fantastic contribution. Both positions will be filled in the very near future.”

It emerged on social media last week that deputy leader and executive member for families, education and children councillor Hayley Whitaker was sacked from her positions after challenging for the leadership of the ruling group.

She alleged that she was “subjected to a relentless pattern of behaviour within the executive that, in my opinion, was wholly inappropriate and unacceptable”.

And she claimed she “witnessed several others being subjected to similar behaviours. I couldn’t just sit back and let that happen,” she said. “When I raised concerns, it’s my view that I was given no appreciable support.”

Councillor Zerny explained last week: “I take any complaints or concerns reported to me seriously, and I would encourage any colleagues who believe they’ve been treated inappropriately to discuss with the council’s monitoring officer.”

In a social media post, councillor Ford explained: “Following a period of sickness and careful consideration of other factors, I’ve decided to step down as the executive member for highways.

“I’ve enjoyed the role during the last 12 months, but want to concentrate on why I was elected by my ward residents. That was to help the town’s residents with local issues, including the much cherished Sandye Place Academy site. I’m looking forward to getting back to doing what I enjoy.”

Another post on Facebook from CBC Labour Dunstable North councillor Matt Brennan confirmed councillor Hares has stepped down.

He wrote: “CBC executive member for health and community liaison has resigned her executive role. That makes three CBC executive members gone from the Cabinet. I received information this had happened and now it’s been confirmed by Rebecca.”

Reacting to councillor Ford’s post, CBC chairman and Independent Flitwick councillor Gareth Mackey said: “First class councillor and thoroughly decent chap. You’ll be missed from the executive team.”

CBC vice-chairman and Independent Sandy councillor Sue Bell added: “Welcome back, councillor Ford. It’s an absolute pleasure to work with you and I’m so glad that your health is now improving.

“You’ve done a brilliant job and I know stepping down from the executive isn’t a decision you’ve taken lightly.

“That it comes in the wake of the recent sacking of councillor Hayley Whitaker, to paraphrase Oscar Wilde to lose one executive member, councillor Zerny, may be regarded as a misfortune, to lose two looks like carelessness.”