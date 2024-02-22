Town council master plan for Leighton Buzzard Land South 'completely ignored'

The Land South site (council owned land in orange).

A town centre master plan for Leighton Buzzard has been “completely ignored” by Central Bedfordshire Council over land south of the High Street, according to a local councillor.

The local authority is setting the agenda over an area proposed for a mixed use development, said town and Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade West CBC councillor Russ Goodchild.

He was hoping for a collaborative arrangement between CBC and Leighton Linslade Town Council, after a motion successfully submitted to CBC last summer.

The town council has produced a master plan for the area, which could cater for commercial, health cultural, leisure and housing uses.

Councillor Goodchild proposed his latest motion at an extraordinary LLTC meeting held at Astral Park Sports and Community Centre, saying afterwards: “I was delighted that my motion received unanimous support across the council membership.

“Seeing so many members of the public present, including business leaders, artisans and community groups was really appreciated. All spoke strongly in support of the town council’s plans for a mixed use development for the land south of the High Street.

“Following the successful motion to CBC last year, I was looking forward to a collaborative relationship with the local authority’s officers and members, as the motion committed them to adopt.

“But that hasn’t been evident to date, with CBC setting the agenda and completely ignoring LLTC’s master plan.

“Government advice to parish and town councils directs them to work together with authorities, such as CBC, as this is the acknowledged route to enable access to various funding pots.

“So I hope the message conveyed to CBC by this motion brings about a warmer relationship and we can progress this development together.”

CBC’s current proposals would involve losing most of the Duncombe Drive car park, with a large proportion of council-owned land sold to developers for housing.

Two parcels of undefined CBC land are to be reserved for potential projects to benefit the community, but with no commitment or resource offered to support this development.

The LLTC meeting was called to present “a strong response to CBC’s bombshell proposal dropped during a land south joint working group gathering”, added councillor Goodchild.

“CBC officers completely ignored the master plan and pushed what they consider the only option for their land.”

CBC Liberal Democrat group leader and Leighton Linslade South councillor Shaun Roberts explained: “This new proposal from CBC is wholly unacceptable to residents of Leighton-Linslade.

“It was made clear through an overwhelming negative response to a statutory consultation last year that losing the car park for a residential-led development just won’t do.

“CBC has admitted the multi-storey car park, where shoppers are expected to relocate, requires significant repair work costing £1.7m.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Chris Leaman warned: “Residents have said repeatedly we can’t have more housing without the infrastructure and services which the town desperately needs.