Controversial plans for a hotel on land south of Leighton Buzzard High Street predicted to be worth more than £2m annually to the local economy have been withdrawn.

The scheme involved demolishing a disused sorting office and industrial sheds on land behind numbers 7 to 9 Church Square.

Applicant Sigma Property Company Limited’s project was withdrawn earlier this month, according to documents on Central Bedfordshire Council’s planning portal.

Signage on a Travelodge hotel (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

A three-storey Travelodge hotel with 75 bedrooms and 19 parking spaces was proposed on the half-acre site at the back of Leighton Buzzard post office, fronting Church Square.

A letter on behalf of property developer Burney Group to residents and businesses in the surrounding area to mark the start of the public consultation said: “The proposals will see a major global brand invest in Leighton Buzzard.

“The current disused site would be redeveloped to deliver an attractive three-storey building providing affordable hotel accommodation in a key town centre location.

“Alongside the new hotel, the application includes vibrant green landscaping around the site and the Post Office is to be retained.”

There were 168 responses to the development with 158 opposing it and ten in favour.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council explained that it “welcomes a town centre hotel and the confidence shown in wanting to invest within Leighton Buzzard, as a principle”.

But it objected over “wholly inadequate parking provision” within the scheme. “It’s understood that hotel guests would be encouraged to use the public car park at Duncombe Drive given its proximity to the site.

“The West Street multi-storey car park isn’t considered as part of the solution because of its overnight closure, with every likelihood guests would park within the High Street.

“Given its historic context, more could be done to improve what are considered blank facades by introducing relief in the form of brick and stone corbelling.”

A planning statement prepared for the applicant said: “The current disused location will be redeveloped to deliver an attractive building, which respects and responds to local heritage assets.

“Other benefits include an estimated local spend of £2.2m a year by hotel customers in local shops, restaurants, bars and other facilities, about 20 jobs being created, electric car charging points and landscaping.

“The site forms part of the area covered by the historical Leighton Buzzard development brief for land south of the High Street.

“This document suggests that development in this area could provide a variety of uses, including public space, retail, restaurants and cafes, civic, community and leisure, residential care and residential.”

The need for a hotel and its benefit to the local economy were questioned previously by Gennaro Borrelli, who chairs LB First.

He claimed the financial boost for the local economy was “unrealistic in the current economic climate”.

Concerns were raised as well about “construction and machinery disturbance, and the potential for complaints about noise from nearby pubs”.