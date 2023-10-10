Free bus service now available for residents of Leighton Buzzard development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Housebuilder Mulberry Homes has announced residents of its popular Manor Heath development in Leighton Buzzard can benefit from a free bus services on selected routes until December thanks to a programme from Central Beds Council.

The programme is part of a trial by the council that aims to improve accessibility within Leighton Buzzard and was funded by Section 106 developer funding from large scale residential developments in the east of the town.

The council also successfully secured funding from the Department for Transport for its Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) and is using some of this to match the free fares offer for journeys within the town zone on the commercial interurban services, meaning customers travelling on any Arriva bus in the town can do so for free until December 24.

The new bus network includes regular buses from Manor Heath to the town centre and rail station from early morning to late evening, with connections in the town centre to Milton Keynes, Dunstable, and Aylesbury.

The programme will benefit residents of Manor Heath both due to its location in Leighton Buzzard and its close proximity to one of the participating bus stops. The nearest bus stops to the development are the Jakeman Edge stops, just a two and three minute walk from the development and the Plummer Haven stops both of which are just a seven minute walk away.

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “Manor Heath is an excellent development in a prime location with plenty to offer residents. This bus scheme is just another brilliant benefit of purchasing a home at Manor Heath and we hope both current and future buyers take full advantage of this great scheme from Central Bedfordshire Council.”

Manor Heath is a stunning development comprised of a collection of three and four-bedroom detached homes, located off Heath Road. It is conveniently located within easy reach of a wide a range of amenities, including parks and leisure facilities such as a golf club, schools for all ages, and the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

The historic market town is also home to the Leighton Buzzard Light Railway, a three-mile-long narrow-gauge heritage railway, which offers trips to Stonehenge Works in the beautiful Bedfordshire countryside.

Just two miles north of Leighton Buzzard is the desirable village of Heath and Reach, which boasts a sports association with tennis courts and playing fields, and several meadows and public footpaths. Also nearby is Woburn, a stunning village benefitting from the Woburn

Safari Park and Woburn Forest Centre Parcs – perfect for families to enjoy on days out.

Manor Heath currently has one home remaining starting from £494,950. For more information, visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/manor-heath/overview/ or call 0333 121 1010.