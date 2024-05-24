General Election: Who is standing for election in the Leighton Buzzard area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday (May 22) the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak called a general election.

This will be held on July 4, and the country will know who will be the next Prime Minister in the early hours of July 5.

The announcement was a “surprise” so the scramble is on for the political parties to select their candidates.

And if they are small parties (or independents) there is the added pressure of finding the funding to run a campaign.

File photo of a person putting a vote into a ballot box

Here’s what we know so far about the candidates that have been announced for the Bedfordshire constituencies covering the Leighton-Linslade area:

Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

Emma Holland-Lindsay – Lib Dem: Emma Holland-Lindsay contested last year’s Mid Bedfordshire by-election is now standing in the seat where she is a local councillor.

Andrew Selous – Conservative: Andrew Selous is the current MP for South West Bedfordshire, which following baoundary changes is now Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard. He received 60.4 per cent of the votes at the last election in 2019.

Harry Palmer – Reform UK: On the Reform UK website Harry Palmer said: “Only Reform will stand up for British values and common-sense policies to save Britain.”

Luton South and South Bedfordshire

Rachel Hopkins – Labour: Rachel Hopkins has been the MP for Luton South since 2019 (51.8 per cent of the vote) and was a shadow minister from 2021 to 2023. Due to boundary changes, Luton South is now Luton South and South Bedfordshire.

Norman Maclean – Reform UK: Norman Maclean said he will be fighting on residents’ behalf to cancel the expansion of flights from Luton Airport.

Dominic Griffiths – Lib Dem: Dominic Griffiths is a North Herts Council ward councillor (Graveley, St Ippolyts & Wymondley).