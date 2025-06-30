Health campaigners in Leighton Buzzard push for greater transparency and better access to services

From left to right: Dr John Henderson, Bassett Road Surgery; Robin Porter, chair, Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board; Alex Mayer, MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard; Rt Hon Wes Streeting MP, Secretary of State for Health

Campaigners from the Leighton Linslade Health Provision Group have renewed calls for greater transparency and better local access to healthcare services, following the recent opening of new clinical rooms in the town and a visit by Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

In a question read out to the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) meeting on Friday (June 27), the group thanked ICB leaders for their engagement over the past 10 months, including responses to Freedom of Information requests and meetings with residents.

The group said the additional clinical rooms were a “positive response” to some of its concerns expressed on behalf of the Leighton Buzzard residents.

However, campaigners said they remained unclear on the true local impact of the promised 56,000 additional appointments.

“[These rooms] would, on paper, seem to effectively double the capacity of the clinic based on your own 23/24 figures,” the group said.

“But when broken down [we have] 2,472 outpatient appointments,30,536 community contacts, and 22,954 mental health contacts.

“We are unclear at present what those additions really mean and how much we will see benefit in future.

“How can we be assured that central government investment is used effectively and communities within Central Bedfordshire who have been in health infrastructure planning limbo since January 2023 see greater transparency to future decision making?”

In response, Felicity Cox, chief executive of BLMK ICB, thanked the group for its ongoing engagement and acknowledged several key concerns.

The question focuses on four key areas,” she said. “The first about the quality of data we’ve provided to the campaign group.

“The second is about growth in the town, the third is around benefits local people can expect. from the investment in these extra clinical rooms.

“And the fourth, ensuring that Leighton Buzzard remains a priority as the ICB transitions to become the largest ICB in England.

“In terms of data, we recognise that we’ve been unable to provide the level of detail that the campaign group would like.

“We’re addressing this data quality issue with our providers through our contractual processes and hope to see improvements this year.”

Ms Cox added that the ICB acknowledges the “significant growth” in population projections over the next 10 to 15 years.

“We are campaigning for a fair allocation of funding to underpin the health infrastructure of our area’s needs,” she said.

“We are committed to listening to the views of residents and the launch of seven new clinical rooms at Leighton Buzzard Health Centre, which were centrally funded by NHS Property Services, are evidence of our commitment to championing the needs of residents.

“In particular, the extra rooms would enable expansion of the recently launched same-day minor illness service, which is delivered by a multidisciplinary team.

“The extra space will also provide flexibility to support future service developments.

“We recognise the concerns residents will have in hearing that the ICB will work closely with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough ICB, and Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB.

“However, we remain committed to continuing to operate, strengthen, place-based working to ensure that residents’ voices continue to be heard.”