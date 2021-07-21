Leighton Buzzard firm withdraws Millstream Works homes plan, but remains convinced site is best used for housing

A Leighton Buzzard business has withdrawn its outline planning application for up to 146 homes on land at Millstream Works, Mill Road.

Pledge Office Chairs Limited had submitted proposals to Central Bedfordshire Council because it wished to redevelop the site and relocate its business - currently based on Mill Road - to a "more suitable" location in the town.

However, many residents were unhappy with the application for new homes and raised concerns about flooding and the traffic increase on the nearby "narrow streets". They also asked questions about what would happen to wildlife on the site, including bats and badgers.

Millstream Works. Photo: Kirkby Diamond and Pledge Office Chairs Ltd.

Posting on social media, Central Bedfordshire and Town Councillor, Victoria Harvey, wrote: "Great news; the application for 146 homes on the Pledge Factory Site CB/21/01686/OUT has been officially withdrawn.

"This is now on the CBC planning website. Lots of people wrote letters which has had a big impact. I raised lots of concerns with CBC and 'called it in', which means that it would have had to be voted on at Development Management Committee.

"The land owners will probably bring forward another application. Let's hope that it is for far less housing and gives more open space to Riverside Walk."

The homes would have been a mix of two storey homes, and two, three, and four storey residential blocks.

Mick Mugford, Pledge Office Chairs Limited, said: "We are currently reviewing the comments received in response to our application and will be looking at appropriate changes to the outline scheme.

"The proposal to relocate remains critical to the long term security of our firm and to the retention of local employees. We believe that the use of the site for housing offers the most appropriate use of our existing site, and will provide a number of important benefits for the area."