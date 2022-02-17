Leighton Buzzard High Street arrangements 'characterised by confusion' for 18 months, claims councillor

Plans to regenerate Leighton Buzzard High Street will "fail again" if the two local authorities involved are unable to work together over its future image, a meeting was warned.

Changes will enable buses and cars to enter on non-market and non-event days from Thursday March 10 for up to 18 months, while feedback is obtained.

A highway audit of the town centre will decide what signage, street furniture and road markings are needed. No vehicles can access the High Street before the new arrangements begin. The plan is to continue with the one-way system for Lake Street.

Leighton Buzzard town centre

Central Bedfordshire Council' s Leighton-Linslade partnership committee was told by town councillor Steve Owen "the whole subject has been characterised by confusion" throughout the last 18 months.

He referred to whether all buses would be allowed through now or just some, saying: "There was never a proper consultation with the local population in the whole of that time.

"Can we turn it into a permanent pedestrianisation?" he wondered. "When we have proposals to put to people I hope we plan a proper consultation.

"We need to use this time to produce a longer-term view of the High Street together, because if we don't do that it'll fail again."

CBC's head of public protection Jo Borthwick explained to the February 11 meeting: "It's likely the buses might take longer to use the High Street again, although it's anticipated they will.

"But the companies need a lead-in time to make changes to their routes, so it's more feasibly six weeks before they're operating again.

"Any bus using the High Street previously will go back to it. The only reason this wouldn't happen is if the operators chose not to.

"Officers will have to determine an effective approach to enforcement of the new arrangements.

"We need to talk with yourselves and the public about the longer-term arrangements. Collaboration is key and is what we're all about."

Town and Conservative Linslade CBC councillor Gordon Perham reminded the committee that the new emergency traffic regulation order is for a maximum of 18 months.

"It can be lifted before that if everything is sorted," he said.

Town councillor Sheona Hemmings suggested possible issues from a day where everyone uses the High Street to the following day where access is banned.

"Will a barrier come down at midnight?" she asked. "It's going to be chaos."

Ms Borthwick replied: "I don't know the mechanics of how it's going to work. If it's not managed properly it could go wrong. The idea is any approach is discussed and agreed."

Town councillor Tony Morris said the situation has arisen previously with the key issue around The Swan Hotel when guests are unfamiliar with the High Street arrangements.

Town councillor Clive Palmer, who chaired the committee, warned: "One of the problems last time was the lack of enforcement of the regulations, which led to everyone being in disrepute effectively. It was an absolute farce."

Conservative Leighton Buzzard South CBC councillor Amanda Dodwell said: "We've a vibrant nice town centre with a good market and I don't want to kill that.

"Short-term parking and the turnover is important for the businesses. It's no good people parking all day."

Conservative Leighton Buzzard North CBC councillor Ken Ferguson remarked: "The business about half hour parking is a nonsense unless it's enforceable.

"If the enforcement isn't certain we're wasting our time making further recommendations which will never be policed."

Councillor Owen proposed asking CBC to designate all available High Street parking spaces as half hour free, no return within two hours, as well as a request for proper signage and enforcement, and suitable communication to residents and businesses.