Leighton Buzzard Library evacuated after driver crashed into building causing 'significant damage'

A window at the front of the library has been boarded up after the crash.

People were evacuated from Leighton Buzzard Library after a car crashed into the front of the building.

Police were called at around 10.15am on March 11 and helped to make the scene safe.

No injuries were reported and the circumstances remain under investigation.

It is hoped that the library will reopen on the morning of March 12.

'We have had to cordon this area off for safety reasons following the broken windows'

Councillor Tracey Wye, executive member responsible for Library Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, told the LBO the crash caused significant damage, including the collapse of two window panes.

She said: "As a precaution, the library was evacuated promptly, and Bedfordshire Police were notified.

“We are relieved to report that there were no injuries sustained during this incident. The driver involved was understandably shaken, and our library staff provided immediate support.”

Councillor Wye described the morning as "a distressing experience for all parties involved", and said she was "grateful" that no injuries occurred.

The boarded up window pictured from inside the library.

She added: "Our team has conducted a thorough assessment of the damage and taken steps to secure the site.

"Repairs will commence promptly, and while we aim to reopen the library tomorrow morning, certain areas of our book stock may be temporarily inaccessible to the public until restoration work is completed.

"We appreciate the patience and support of our library users during this time.”

Anyone with information can contact Bedfordshire Police, referencing 110 of 11 March.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said that there would be "an ongoing investigation".