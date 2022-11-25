Leighton Buzzard residents can enjoy free Saturday parking during festive season

Leighton-Linslade and Central Bedfordshire Councils are treating residents to free Saturday parking during the festive season.

In a repeat of last year’s initiative to support town centre businesses and encourage residents to “shop local”, the town council has agreed to fund free car parking in the Duncombe Drive and Hockliffe Street car parks on December 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

A Town Council spokesman said: “We are delighted to be working with Central Bedfordshire Council to offer free car parking on Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas and New Year. Our market traders and local retailers are offering a wide range of gifts and produce and we hope many residents will shop local this December to support them.”

Duncombe Drive car park. Image: Google.