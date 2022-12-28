A Leighton Buzzard road has been labelled an "accident waiting to happen" as motorists are "ignoring one way signs".

A councillor and a Leighton-Linslade resident are urging Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) to install more prominent signs on the approach to Lake Street to warn motorists they can only travel in one direction. They say the current signage is inadequate, with motorists either missing or choosing to ignore the instructions.

Advertisement

CBC told the LBO that it is going to be examining the current signage as part of a cycleway scheme.

The High Street junction. Image: Nigel Carnell.

Leighton-Linslade town councillor, Russ Goodchild, of Barnabas ward, said: "I was in Lake Street, parking outside Salisbury House surgery, when a coach came the wrong way down. There's always various cars going down there the wrong way – not taxis, but cars taking shortcuts. I think the signs are not good enough – there's going to be an accident one day. It could be pedestrians or vehicles involved in a crash."

Resident Nigel Carnell claimed: "They show the level of signage and road markings at the junction when you approach from the High Street. It is a No Right Turn, but this is not in my view adequately signed, hence a large number of vehicles still turn right into Lake Street and proceed the wrong way down a one way street creating a major hazard."

Advertisement