Liberal Democrat Town Councillor Russ Goodchild has suggested that the much-loved Parson's Close Recreation Ground could be called the ‘Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Recreation Ground’ in recognition of the late monarch's "service and commitment" to the country. He also hopes for a competition that will challenge residents to design a permanent memorial for Her Majesty, which would be placed in the Green Flag-awarded park.

Councillor Goodchild, leader of the Liberal Democrats (Barnabas ward), said: "I think as a town we should recognise the commitment that the late Queen gave to the country - over 70 years of service - and I think it would be quite right to provide a memorial in her honour, in her memory.

"What I want to to do is get public affirmation. I think some people are still a bit concerned that the name might go, but its full address would still be Parson's Close. For a memorial, I think we need something simple, perhaps made of stone, sturdy; we've had so many problems with hooligans damaging property."

Parson's Close Recreation Ground.

Any change to the park name would be subject to a public consultation, while it is suggested that the competition would be run by the council's Grounds and Environment Committee.

Speaking about Her Majesty, Cllr Goodchild added: "She was my commander in chief for about 11 years during the Cold War when I served in the UK Warning and Monitoring Organisation. I think every service person looks up to her."

Councillor Goodchild will present his motion to Full Council on Monday (November 28).