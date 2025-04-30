Leighton Buzzard's new Marigold House care home officially open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leighton Buzzard's new Marigold House care home opened its doors on Friday (April 25).

The new living complex is "built to exemplary Passivhaus standards" and welcomed in friends and family, community leaders, and residents last week.

The 63-bedroom care home began moving in residents from Westlands Care Home on February 20, with the final two residents arriving last Wednesday.

Jim, one of the new residents, said: "From the very first time I saw Marigold, I thought it was beautiful. I love it here, the staff are very nice, and they are friendly too. We have a good laugh as well."

The welcome open day. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.

Resident Lilly added: "It's a lovely place and I have my own freedom. I am able to make my own cup of tea and my own breakfast, which has given me back my independence. I am also making breakfast and the odd cup of tea for my friends."

The home will also be used by individuals who attend the on-site day centre – many of whom have been enjoying their "new, fully accessible dedicated space" for several weeks.

Meanwhile, a welcome open day on Friday offered the wider community an opportunity to tour the facilities, learn more about the home, and meet the residents and staff. Guests included the mayor of Leighton Buzzard, David Bligh, community representatives and local neighbours.

A Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) spokesman, said: "Now settled, all residents are enjoying the modern purpose-built, beautifully furnished home that has created a safe, warm, and truly homely atmosphere for all who live and work there."

Councillor Mark Smith, executive member for adult social care added: “Our aim was to create a place that feels like home from the moment you walk in, and to see the joy on the faces of our residents and guests today was truly heart-warming.”

Marigold House is run by Care is Central, a company that is wholly owned by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Robert Templeton, managing director at Care is Central, concluded: “We’re thrilled to now be a part of the local community and that so many people choose to join us for this welcome event.

"The team is focused on fostering strong ties with the community, and Friday’s event marked the first of many opportunities for local engagement and collaboration.”

